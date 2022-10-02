dayton-daily-news logo
X

F1: Heavy rain delays start of Singapore Grand Prix

Nation & World
16 minutes ago
The start of the Singapore Grand Prix has been delayed by more than one hour to clear water off the Formula One track following heavy rainfall

SINGAPORE (AP) — The start of the Singapore Grand Prix was delayed by more than one hour to clear water off the Formula One track following heavy rainfall on Sunday.

The 8 p.m. (1200 GMT) start time was pushed back with the formation lap set to start at 9:05 p.m. (1305 GMT) local time. F1 said a full start procedure was expected, rather than starting behind a safety car.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was starting from pole position with runaway championship leader Max Verstappen going from eighth place after a team blunder in qualifying cost him pole. He needed to win the race and finish 22 points ahead of Leclerc to be crowned world champion for a second straight season.

Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso was competing in his record 350th GP — one more than Kimi Raikkonen. The 41-year-old Alonso has won two F1 titles and made his debut in 2001.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Vincent Thian

Credit: Vincent Thian

Credit: Vincent Thian

Credit: Vincent Thian

In Other News
1
Man accused of killing 22 older women goes on trial again
2
125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match
3
Trump: 'King' to some in Pennsylvania, but will it help GOP?
4
In Brazilian Amazon, a 1,000-mile voyage so people can vote
5
Turkey says 23 Kurdish militants killed in Iraq airstrikes
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top