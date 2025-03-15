Lando Norris takes pole position for F1's opening race of the season in Australia

McLaren’s Lando Norris has claimed pole position for the Australian Grand Prix, his first at Melbourne’s Albert Park and a milestone 10th overall, following a sizzling final lap in qualifying at Albert Park
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain follows Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands down pit lane during qualifying at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Tracey Nearmy/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain follows Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands down pit lane during qualifying at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Tracey Nearmy/Pool Photo via AP)
Nation & World
By STEWART BELL – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
X

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — McLaren's Lando Norris has claimed pole position for the Australian Grand Prix, his first at Melbourne's Albert Park and a milestone 10th overall, following a sizzling final lap in qualifying on Saturday at Albert Park.

"Not a bad way to start the year, thanks everyone,” Norris said on his team radio shortly after the qualifying session ended.

Norris went into the third session of final qualifying on the back foot after his first lap was deleted for track limit infringements at turn four, where he had all four wheels off the track.

Norris' teammate and Melbourne-born Oscar Piastri was second, enabling McLaren to lock out the front row for the second straight race, following 2024's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the defending world champion, claimed third, shrugging off pre-season pace concerns for the team about its RB21 car.

___

AP Formula 1: https://apnews.com/hub/formula-one

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia puts his helmet on during qualifying at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Tracey Nearmy/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Williams driver Alexander Albon of Thailand steers his car during qualifying at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Williams driver Alexander Albon of Thailand steers his car during qualifying at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during qualifying at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Heath McKinley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car down pit lane during qualifying the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Tracey Nearmy/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
UK's Starmer convenes 'coalition of the willing' for second meeting to...
2
Vatican switchboard nuns field growing calls about pope — but no, you...
3
Withers' lane violation adds improbable twist to UNC's failed comeback...
4
Rubio says South Africa’s ambassador to the US 'is no longer welcome'...
5
Big March storm fans wildfires and kills 3 as forecasters fear weekend...