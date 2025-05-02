Breaking: Stratacache CEO: Tower sustained $1 million-plus in wind damage

F1 signs 10-year extension with Miami Grand Prix that keeps race on calendar through 2041

Formula 1 has announced a 10-year extension with the Miami Grand Prix that will ensure the event remains on the calendar through 2041
Aaron Mart, 4, and his sister Eloise, 2, whose father is an engineer for the Red Bull team, have their photo taken by their mother Anne Bachelay in front of a Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race logo in the shape of the track, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Aaron Mart, 4, and his sister Eloise, 2, whose father is an engineer for the Red Bull team, have their photo taken by their mother Anne Bachelay in front of a Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race logo in the shape of the track, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Nation & World
By JENNA FRYER – Associated Press
21 minutes ago
X

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Formula 1 announced a 10-year extension with the Miami Grand Prix on Friday that will ensure the event remains on the calendar through 2041.

The race debuted in 2022 as the second F1 race in the United States on the schedule. Sunday's running will be the fourth in what was originally a 10-year contract between Miami promoters and F1.

There are now three F1 races in the U.S. every year. Las Vegas was added to the schedule in 2023. F1 also makes a stop at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The Miami extension comes two days after F1 announced a three-year extension with Mexico City. The difference, though, is that Mexico City in the final year of its existing contract.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Mercedes driver George Russell, center, of Britain, answers a question as Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton. left, also of Britain and Kick Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg, right, of Germany, listen during a news conference ahead of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, right, kicks a ball as he tries out kicking football field goals with Miami Dolphins linebackers Jaelan Phillips (15) and Quinton Bell (56), during a joint event ahead of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Some key moments in the career of San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich
2
The Latest: White House unveils Trump's 2026 proposed budget
3
Weinstein accuser breaks down in tears as she's questioned about...
4
PBS chief slams Trump's executive order aiming to cut federal funding...
5
Gregg Popovich, the NBA's all-time wins leader, retires after 29...