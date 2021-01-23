X

FA Cup holder Arsenal eliminated, Man City survives scare

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe, center, battles for the ball with Southampton's James Ward-Prowse, left, and Stuart Armstrong during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round soccer match at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/PA via AP)
Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe, center, battles for the ball with Southampton's James Ward-Prowse, left, and Stuart Armstrong during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round soccer match at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/PA via AP)

Credit: Catherine Ivill

Credit: Catherine Ivill

Nation & World | 20 minutes ago
Last season’s FA Cup winner Arsenal has been eliminated from the competition in the fourth round

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Last season’s FA Cup winner Arsenal was eliminated from the competition in the fourth round on Saturday thanks to Gabriel’s own-goal in a 1-0 loss to Southampton, while Manchester City survived a scare to beat fourth-tier Cheltenham 3-1.

In an otherwise close game, Gabriel's decision to try to block a shot from Kyle Walker-Peters proved decisive for Arsenal losing its hold on the cup.

Right-back Walker-Peters was allowed plenty of space to overlap the Arsenal defense, but his shot looked to be heading narrowly wide of the far post before Gabriel's failed attempt deflected the ball off the post and in. It was the first goal Arsenal had conceded since Dec. 26 after five consecutive shutouts.

"I’m very disappointed because we wanted to continue in the competition, we had a dream to do it again like last year and the dream today is over,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

“I am as well disappointed with the way we conceded the goal in an area where we know we shouldn’t be doing that," he added. "At the same time, I cannot fault the effort of the players, how they tried and how they went to get a goal in the second half.”

Arsenal has won the FA Cup a record 14 times and Arteta before kickoff called it “our favorite competition.” Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored both of the team's goals in the 2-1 win over Chelsea in last year's final, but he wasn't available Saturday due to what Arteta called “a personal matter.” Arteta said he couldn't yet predict when Aubameyang might return.

Southampton moves on to a fifth-round game away at Wolverhampton, which beat sixth-tier Chorley on Friday.

CITY UNDER PRESSURE

Cheltenham came close to one of the biggest shocks in the 150-year history of the FA Cup before Pep Guardiola's City team scored three late goals.

A long throw-in from Cheltenham captain Ben Tozer caused a mix-up in the City defense and Alfie May seized on a deflection to stab the ball into the net.

In the 81st minute City finally pulled level as Phil Foden met Joao Cancelo's cross at the far post and knocked the ball into the net. Gabriel Jesus scored City's second three minutes later to avoid extra time, though his goal may have been deemed offside if the video review system — not used in cup games at non-Premier League stadiums — had been in operation.

Ferran Torres added a third in stoppage time to ensure City moves on to play Swansea in the fifth round.

The game was briefly interrupted in the first half with the score at 0-0 because of a nearby fireworks display in Cheltenham's red and white colors. Even in defeat, Cheltenham's battling performance against one of the world's biggest clubs will likely become part of local folklore.

SHEFFIELD WINS AGAIN

Premier League clubs Brighton, West Ham and Sheffield United all won their fourth-round games against lower-league teams. Brighton edged out third-tier Blackpool 2-1, while West Ham cruised to a 4-0 win over Doncaster. Sheffield didn't win a game in any competition this season until Jan. 9 but has now won three of its last four following Saturday's 2-1 win over Plymouth.

There is also a rescheduled Premier League game between Aston Villa and Newcastle.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Southampton players celebrate their first goal of the goal scored by Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes, during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal, at St. Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/PA via AP)
Southampton players celebrate their first goal of the goal scored by Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes, during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal, at St. Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/PA via AP)

Credit: Catherine Ivill

Credit: Catherine Ivill

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli shoots towards goal, during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal, at St. Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/PA via AP)
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli shoots towards goal, during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal, at St. Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/PA via AP)

Credit: Catherine Ivill

Credit: Catherine Ivill

Arsenal's Thomas Partey, background tackles Southampton's Ryan Bertrand during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal, at St. Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/PA via AP)
Arsenal's Thomas Partey, background tackles Southampton's Ryan Bertrand during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal, at St. Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/PA via AP)

Credit: Catherine Ivill

Credit: Catherine Ivill

Arsenal's Rob Holding, left and Southampton's Che Adams battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal, at St. Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/PA via AP)
Arsenal's Rob Holding, left and Southampton's Che Adams battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal, at St. Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/PA via AP)

Credit: Catherine Ivill

Credit: Catherine Ivill

Southampton's Jack Stephens is shown a yellow card by referee Peter Bankes, centre, after a foul on Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe, on ground, during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal, at St. Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/PA via AP)
Southampton's Jack Stephens is shown a yellow card by referee Peter Bankes, centre, after a foul on Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe, on ground, during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal, at St. Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021. (Catherine Ivill/PA via AP)

Credit: Catherine Ivill

Credit: Catherine Ivill

Plymouth Argyle's Jerome Opoku, left, and Sheffield United's Billy Sharp battle for the ball during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)
Plymouth Argyle's Jerome Opoku, left, and Sheffield United's Billy Sharp battle for the ball during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)

Credit: Tim Goode

Credit: Tim Goode

Brighton and Hove Albion's Steven Alzate celebrates scoring against Blackpool with teammates during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match at The Amex, Brighton, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Brighton and Hove Albion's Steven Alzate celebrates scoring against Blackpool with teammates during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match at The Amex, Brighton, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Credit: Adam Davy

Credit: Adam Davy

West Ham's Oladapo Afolayan, left, celebrates with West Ham's Ben Johnson after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between West Ham United and Doncaster Rovers at the London Stadium in London, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
West Ham's Oladapo Afolayan, left, celebrates with West Ham's Ben Johnson after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between West Ham United and Doncaster Rovers at the London Stadium in London, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Credit: Ian Walton

Credit: Ian Walton

Fireworks explode near the pitch which meant the players were taken off for their safety - resulting in a six minute delay during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Cheltenham Town and Manchester City at the Jonny-Rocks stadium in Cheltenham, England Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (Nick Potts /Pool via AP)
Fireworks explode near the pitch which meant the players were taken off for their safety - resulting in a six minute delay during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Cheltenham Town and Manchester City at the Jonny-Rocks stadium in Cheltenham, England Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (Nick Potts /Pool via AP)

Credit: Nick Potts

Credit: Nick Potts

Manchester City's Phil Foden, left, celebrates after scoring his sides 1st goal of the game during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Cheltenham Town and Manchester City at the Jonny-Rocks stadium in Cheltenham, England Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (Nick Potts /Pool via AP)
Manchester City's Phil Foden, left, celebrates after scoring his sides 1st goal of the game during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Cheltenham Town and Manchester City at the Jonny-Rocks stadium in Cheltenham, England Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (Nick Potts /Pool via AP)

Credit: Nick Potts

Credit: Nick Potts

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.