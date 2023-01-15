FAA investigates close call between two planes at NY airport

“Pilots practice rejected takeoff almost every time they get to the simulator,” he said.

The Delta plane stopped about 1,000 feet (about 0.3 kilometers) from where the American Airlines plane had crossed from an adjacent taxiway, according to the FAA statement.

The agency said Saturday that it will investigate the incident, which happened around 8:45 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board also said it was looking into the close call.

“They'll go back and listen to every transmission between the American jet and air traffic control to see who misunderstood what,” Cox said.

