FAA says future planes will need to reduce carbon emissions

Planes are a small but growing contributor to greenhouse gas emissions that are tied to climate change. The FAA said civilian planes caused 3% of U.S. emissions before the pandemic.

Boeing and Airbus did not immediately comment.

Environmentalists have spent years pushing the government to regulate limits on heat-trapping emissions from planes.

In 2015, the Environmental Protection Agency determined that aircraft emissions posed a health threat, a step that required the agency to draft rules. In response, in 2020 the Trump administration announced a proposal that critics said would do little more than approve steps the aviation industry had already committed to take to improve fuel efficiency, including reducing fuel burn by new planes starting in 2028.

Last year, President Joe Biden touted an agreement with the airline industry to cut aircraft emissions 20% by the end of the decade and try to replace jet fuel with cleaner alternatives by 2050. Climate experts said the administration's approach, which assumed a rapid, exponential increase in the production of sustainable fuel, was unrealistic.