Face of Sweden’s debated virus strategy gets WHO vaccine job

The Swedish Public Health Agency said Wednesday that Anders Tegnell will start with the U.N. health agency on Monday. In Geneva, he will work on global coronavirus vaccination efforts, coordinating the activities of WHO, UNICEF and the public-private vaccine organization Gavi.

“For 30 years, I have worked with vaccines and at the same time have always been passionate about international issues,” Tegnell said in a statement. “It is still very important that the vaccines reach the countries that have not had the financial conditions to buy their own vaccines.”