Facebook bans big 'Stop the Steal' group for sowing violence

In the new group, administrators were scrupulously warning members that they will remove anything that calls for violence. They also made plans to move the group to other platforms

Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which pressured Facebook to take down the group, said while it's true that all this seems like a game of whack-a-mole, the moles are slowly learning their lesson.

“By taking out the largest one, it sent a message to others," he said.

But Ahmed said it should not be so difficult to get Facebook to take action on such a large group calling for violence.

“There is a systemic issue with Facebook groups being exploited by people spreading misinformation, hate and inciting violence,” he said “It’s a problem they have known about for a long time and they continue to fail to take proper action. It’s generally only when a lot of attention is placed on something that they act."

By Thursday afternoon, Facebook banned the #stopthesteal hashtag, too. But it easily could have done so earlier. The term and similar ones were mentioned nearly 120,000 times on websites and social media platforms throughout the day Tuesday, according to analysis from media intelligence firm Zignal Labs.

__

Klepper reported from Providence, R.I. Associated Press Writer Amanda Seitz contributed to this story from Chicago.