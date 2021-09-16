Facebook bans German accounts under new 'social harm' policy

In the case of the Querdenken network, Facebook said multiple account holders used both individual and duplicate accounts to spread content that violated Facebook's rules on COVID-19 misinformation, hate speech, bullying and incitement of violence.

It was that coordinated effort to deceive, along with the harmful content and a history of past violations, that prompted Facebook's action, according to Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of security policy.

“Simply sharing a belief or affinity with a particular movement or group wouldn’t be enough" to warrant a similar response, he told reporters on a conference call Thursday.

Germany's domestic intelligence agency has put some Querdenker adherents under surveillance as the movement has become increasingly radicalized and its protests have attracted neo-Nazis and other right-wing extremists.

Klepper reported from Providence, Rhode Island.