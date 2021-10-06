Facebook blames outage on error during routine maintenance

That change also triggered a second problem that made things worse by making it impossible to reach Facebook's servers even though they were operational.

Engineers scrambled to fix the problem on site, but this took time because of the extra layers of security, Janardhan said. The data centers are “hard to get into, and once you’re inside, the hardware and routers are designed to be difficult to modify even when you have physical access to them.”

Once connectivity was restored, services were brought back gradually to avoid traffic surges that could cause more crashes.

It was an “unforeseen anomaly” for a faulty maintenance update to take down Facebook's backbone network, but the company probably could have avoided a scenario in which its servers were completely taken offline, making it impossible to access the tools needed to fix it, said Angelique Medina, of Cisco Systems' ThousandEyes, a firm that monitors internet outages.

“The big question is why so many internal tools and systems could have a single source of failure," Medina said. “Facebook would still have been down because of the network outage, but they could have resolved the outage sooner if they had internal access.”