Facebook oversight board to start operating in October

"Building a process that is thorough, principled and globally effective takes time and our members have been working aggressively to launch as soon as possible,” the board said.

The board’s 20 members are a multinational group that includes legal scholars, human rights experts and journalists.

It will start by hearing appeals from users whose content has been taken down by Facebook before expanding to appeals from users who want the company to remove content. Facebook can also refer cases to the board on its own.

Its decisions and the company’s responses will be public. Rulings will be binding in individual cases, but broader policy findings will be advisory.