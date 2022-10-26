Facebook parent Meta Q3 revenue, profit decline

The quarter's weak results raised fresh questions about whether Meta's plans to spend $10 billion a year on the metaverse — a concept that doesn’t quite exist yet and possibly never will — is prudent.

Meta's disappointing results followed weak earnings reports from Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft this week. The Menlo Park, California, company earned $4.4 billion, or $1.64 per share, in the three month period that ended Sept. 30. That's down 52% from, $9.19 billion, or $3.22 per share, in the same period a year earlier.