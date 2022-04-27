Facebook parent Meta stock soars despite growth slowdown

“That being said, it was a mixed report overall as the social media giant continues to struggle with slowing revenue growth amid reduced ad spending amid the current inflationary environment,” Cohen said.

Recent privacy changes by Apple have made it harder for companies like Meta to track people for advertising purposes, which also puts pressure on the company’s revenue. For months now, Meta has been warning investors that its revenue can’t continue to grow at the breakneck pace they are accustomed to, so it's likely that the quarter's single-digit revenue growth was already baked into investor expectations.

Meta said Facebook had 1.96 billion daily active users on average for March 2022, an increase of 4% year-over-year. The company's earnings report in February showed a decline in daily users for the first time, so the latest quarter's increase served to reassure investors that it may have been a blip, not a sign of things to come.

Shares of the Menlo Park, California-based company rose $27.12, or 15.5%, to $202.07 in after-hours trading.

The stock has taken a hit this month amid news of Elon Musk's Twitter buyout and ended regular trading at $174.95 — down 48% since the beginning of the year.