Facebook steps up vaccine misinfo efforts. Will it work?

Among Facebook’s new targets: claims include that vaccines aren’t effective or that they’re toxic, dangerous or cause autism, all of which have been thoroughly debunked for both the coronavirus vaccine and any other vaccine.

The platform had already prohibited users from spreading falsehoods that such as: masks are ineffective; vaccines cause infertility; vaccines contain tracking microchips; and vaccines don't actually exist. Plus a whole host of other dangerous misinformation that's been debunked by the World Health Organization or government agencies, per a policy that went into effect in December.