Facebook working on Instagram for kids under 13

Facebook launched the Messenger Kids app in 2017, pitching it as a way for children to chat with family members and friends approved by parents. It doesn't give kids separate Facebook or Messenger accounts. Rather, the app works as an extension of a parent's account, and parents get controls, such as the ability to decide who their kids can chat with. But many child-development experts urged the company to pull it, saying kids don't need to be on social media.

“Increasingly kids are asking their parents if they can join apps that help them keep up with their friends," Facebook said in a statement. “Right now there aren’t many options for parents, so we’re working on building additional products — like we did with Messenger Kids — that are suitable for kids, managed by parents."

When it launched Messenger Kids, Facebook said it wouldn't show ads or collect data for marketing to kids.