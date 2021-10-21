dayton-daily-news logo
X

Facing elimination, Dodgers turn to Kelly in Game 5 of NLCS

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly throws against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Caption
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly throws against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Nation & World
33 minutes ago
Joe Kelly will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe Kelly will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series on Thursday night.

Manager Dave Roberts said the right-handed reliever will serve as the opener of the planned bullpen game. The Dodgers trailed the series 3-1 and faced elimination.

Kelly has pitched a total of 2 1/3 innings against Atlanta in the NLCS, not allowing any runs.

Third baseman Justin Turner injured his hamstring running to first base on Wednesday and is done for the season. MLB approved third baseman Andy Burns as a roster substitution.

Turner is not eligible to return for the World Series, should the Dodgers rally to win the NLCS in seven games and advance.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner is escorted off the field after grounding out during gate seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)
Caption
Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner is escorted off the field after grounding out during gate seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of baseball's National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)

Credit: Jae Hong

Credit: Jae Hong

In Other News
1
COVID-19 vaccine: CDC panel backs expanded booster rollout
2
Braves get Soler back for NLCS after positive COVID-19 test
3
U.S. Treasury outlines efforts to disclose climate risks
4
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID'd as Brian Laundrie
5
Human rights panel to hear Navajo uranium contamination case
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top