Facing hunger, Peru's poor band together with 'common pots'

The inflation sweeping the world has hit Peru’s 33 million inhabitants hard, especially the 10 million poor people who live on $3 a day. Monthly inflation in March reached 1.48%, the highest in a quarter of a century. Soaring prices for food and fuel, combined with the inefficiency of President Pedro Castillo’s government, have unleashed violent protests that have caused five deaths and led to calls for Castillo and Peru’s legislators to resign.

According to government data from February, there are at least 3,400 common pots in Peru, 70% of them in Lima. Most are in shantytowns like Ciudad de Gosen, where there is no running water, electricity is scarce and residents have built their own houses and roads in the dusty earth of the desert hills surrounding Lima. Neglected by the government, they now have had to organize their own food supply.

Ciudad de Gosen residents say the price of cooking gas has tripled since the start of the pandemic. Cueto and her neighbors feed the fire under their common pot with wood scraps they are given twice a month as charity from a carpenter's shop.

Trinidad Espinoza, a local cooking gas vendor, said even she uses firewood.

“I can’t even afford a canister myself,” she said.

The response by Peru’s government to rising hunger and spreading unrest has been ineffective, this despite coming to office on promises to prioritize the poor.

Castillo, a rural teacher before winning election, has changed his Cabinet four times during just nine months in office and been criticized for appointing inexperienced allies and neophytes to key ministries. Peru’s unicameral congress has twice tried to remove him from office.

Surveys by Peru’s major polling companies show about three quarters of Peruvians disapproving of his performance as president, and 79% disapproving of congress.

“They don’t care about people, they fight all the time for their interests,” said Enedina Avilés, 66, who lives alone a few steps from the common pot.

To control the social unrest, protests and road blockades that have hit the Andean country in recent weeks, the government has prohibited protests on major highways for 30 days. It has also lifted a fuel tax, but people complain that prices remain high.

On April 5, authorities briefly ordered Lima’s 10 million residents to stay in their homes and shut down public transport in a lockdown reminiscent of the coronavirus pandemic. A Lima lawmaker angered many when he justified the 22-hour lockdown by calling those living in the impoverished hills surrounding Lima “looters.”

Cueto’s husband, Walter Ríos, works far away from Ciudad de Gosen in a wealthy Lima neighborhood. Without public transportation on April 5, he had to make the 36-kilometer (22-mile) round trip to and from work on foot.

When her husband arrived home that night, she had prepared a bucket of salty water to soak his swollen feet.

“They decide anything without thinking of the consequences,” she said.

Caption Women prepare a meal at the San Miguel Archangel soup kitchen in the Villa Maria neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Community soup kitchens are once again on the rise as a lifeline for increasing swathes of the Andean country's population. Global spikes in food and fuel prices are proving a double whammy for Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia Caption Women prepare a meal at the San Miguel Archangel soup kitchen in the Villa Maria neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Community soup kitchens are once again on the rise as a lifeline for increasing swathes of the Andean country's population. Global spikes in food and fuel prices are proving a double whammy for Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia

Caption Cindy Cueto sifts through a bins of raw chicken heads and feet while shopping for a local soup kitchen at the Juan Velasco Market in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Community soup kitchens are once again on the rise as a lifeline for increasing swathes of the Andean country's population as global spikes in food and fuel prices are proving a double whammy for Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia Caption Cindy Cueto sifts through a bins of raw chicken heads and feet while shopping for a local soup kitchen at the Juan Velasco Market in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Community soup kitchens are once again on the rise as a lifeline for increasing swathes of the Andean country's population as global spikes in food and fuel prices are proving a double whammy for Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia

Caption A battered Peruvian flag flies from the roof of local soup kitchen in the Villa Maria neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Community soup kitchens are once again on the rise as a lifeline for increasing swathes of the Andean country's population. Global spikes in food and fuel prices are proving a double whammy for Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia Caption A battered Peruvian flag flies from the roof of local soup kitchen in the Villa Maria neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Community soup kitchens are once again on the rise as a lifeline for increasing swathes of the Andean country's population. Global spikes in food and fuel prices are proving a double whammy for Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia

Caption A resident carries pot filled with donated food from the San Miguel or Michael the Archangel soup kitchen as she turns to make sure her son is keeping up, in the Villa Maria neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Community soup kitchens are once again on the rise as a lifeline for increasing swathes of the Andean country's population. Global spikes in food and fuel prices are proving a double whammy for Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia Caption A resident carries pot filled with donated food from the San Miguel or Michael the Archangel soup kitchen as she turns to make sure her son is keeping up, in the Villa Maria neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Community soup kitchens are once again on the rise as a lifeline for increasing swathes of the Andean country's population. Global spikes in food and fuel prices are proving a double whammy for Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia

Caption A resident takes homes pot filled with food from the San Miguel or Michael the Archangel soup kitchen in the Villa Maria neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Community soup kitchens are once again on the rise as a lifeline for increasing swathes of the Andean country's population. Global spikes in food and fuel prices are proving a double whammy for Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia Caption A resident takes homes pot filled with food from the San Miguel or Michael the Archangel soup kitchen in the Villa Maria neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Community soup kitchens are once again on the rise as a lifeline for increasing swathes of the Andean country's population. Global spikes in food and fuel prices are proving a double whammy for Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia

Caption Residents fill their containers with rice at the San Miguel or Michael the Archangel soup kitchen in the Villa Maria neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Community soup kitchens are once again on the rise as a lifeline for increasing swathes of the Andean country's population. Global spikes in food and fuel prices are proving a double whammy for Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia Caption Residents fill their containers with rice at the San Miguel or Michael the Archangel soup kitchen in the Villa Maria neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Community soup kitchens are once again on the rise as a lifeline for increasing swathes of the Andean country's population. Global spikes in food and fuel prices are proving a double whammy for Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia

Caption A woman walks with her children in the Villa Maria neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Community soup kitchens are once again on the rise as a lifeline for increasing swathes of the Andean country's population. Global spikes in food and fuel prices are proving a double whammy for Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia Caption A woman walks with her children in the Villa Maria neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Community soup kitchens are once again on the rise as a lifeline for increasing swathes of the Andean country's population. Global spikes in food and fuel prices are proving a double whammy for Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia

Caption A woman serves a Peruvian dish called “cau cau” at the San Miguel soup kitchen in the Villa Maria neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Community soup kitchens are once again on the rise as a lifeline for increasing swathes of the Andean country's population. Global spikes in food and fuel prices are proving a double whammy for Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia Caption A woman serves a Peruvian dish called “cau cau” at the San Miguel soup kitchen in the Villa Maria neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Community soup kitchens are once again on the rise as a lifeline for increasing swathes of the Andean country's population. Global spikes in food and fuel prices are proving a double whammy for Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia

Caption A potato vendor waits for clients at the Juan Velasco Market in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Community soup kitchens are once again on the rise as a lifeline for increasing swathes of the Andean country's population as global spikes in food and fuel prices are proving a double whammy for Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia Caption A potato vendor waits for clients at the Juan Velasco Market in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Community soup kitchens are once again on the rise as a lifeline for increasing swathes of the Andean country's population as global spikes in food and fuel prices are proving a double whammy for Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia

Caption Cindy Cueto carries bags of potatoes and vegetables while shopping for a local soup kitchen at the Juan Velasco Market in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Community soup kitchens are once again on the rise as a lifeline for increasing swathes of the Andean country's population as global spikes in food and fuel prices are proving a double whammy for Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia Caption Cindy Cueto carries bags of potatoes and vegetables while shopping for a local soup kitchen at the Juan Velasco Market in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Community soup kitchens are once again on the rise as a lifeline for increasing swathes of the Andean country's population as global spikes in food and fuel prices are proving a double whammy for Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia

Caption Cindy Cueto, and Trinidad Espinoza, sift through a bins of raw chicken heads and feet, while shopping for a local soup kitchen at the Juan Velasco Market in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Community soup kitchens are once again on the rise as a lifeline for increasing swathes of the Andean country's population as global spikes in food and fuel prices are proving a double whammy for Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia Caption Cindy Cueto, and Trinidad Espinoza, sift through a bins of raw chicken heads and feet, while shopping for a local soup kitchen at the Juan Velasco Market in the Villa El Salvador neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Community soup kitchens are once again on the rise as a lifeline for increasing swathes of the Andean country's population as global spikes in food and fuel prices are proving a double whammy for Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia

Caption Cindy Cueto arrives with bags of groceries after shopping for a local soup kitchen in the Villa Maria neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Community soup kitchens are once again on the rise as a lifeline for increasing swathes of the Andean country's population. Global spikes in food and fuel prices are proving a double whammy for Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia Caption Cindy Cueto arrives with bags of groceries after shopping for a local soup kitchen in the Villa Maria neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Community soup kitchens are once again on the rise as a lifeline for increasing swathes of the Andean country's population. Global spikes in food and fuel prices are proving a double whammy for Peru. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Credit: Martin Mejia Credit: Martin Mejia