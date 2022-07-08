Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access

The White House said Biden will speak Friday morning “on protecting access to reproductive health care services,” but the actions Biden was to outline were expected to be limited in scope. He is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden's actions before they were officially announced.

Biden's executive order will also direct agencies to work to educate medical providers and insurers about how and when they are required to share privileged patient information with authorities — an effort to protect women who seek or utilize abortion services.