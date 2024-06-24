Fire at lithium battery factory in South Korea kills 1, leaves more than 20 missing

Officials say that a fire at a lithium battery manufacturing factory near South Korea's capital has killed one person

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 1 minute ago
X

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A fire at a lithium battery manufacturing factory near South Korea's capital on Monday left one person dead, three injured and more than 20 others missing, officials said.

Local fire official Kim Jin-young said rescue efforts were underway at the factory at Hwaseong, just south of Seoul.

Kim told a televised briefing that 23 people were reported missing but their identification is difficult because a register of the staff was believed to have burned. He said the missing people included foreign nationals including Chinese.

He said the mobile phone signals of the missing people were tracked to be coming from the second floor of the factory.

South Korean media reported about 67 people were working at the factory before the fire occurred.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
New mom who delighted in her daughter is among the dead in Arkansas...
2
Change in wind direction prompts worry about more North Korean trash...
3
Costly election pledges in France stoke fears of splurges that risk...
4
Ukraine’s top EU negotiator says war-torn country won’t seek ‘discount’...
5
Leader of NATO member Poland visits China, expecting to talk to Xi...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top