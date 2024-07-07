Faith Kipyegon breaks her own world record in 1,500 meters

Faith Kipyegon of Kenya has broken her own world record in the women’s 1,500 meters at the Diamond League track and field meeting in Paris
PARIS (AP) — Faith Kipyegon of Kenya broke her own world record in the women’s 1,500 meters at the Diamond League track and field meeting in Paris on Sunday.

Kipyegon finished in 3:49.04, surpassing her record of 3:49.11, which was set in Italy last year.

The 30-year-old Kipyegon is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the 1,500, having won in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021, and a four-time World Champion.

Paris Olympics news: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

