Fake German heiress taken into US custody, faces deportation

Prosecutors said Sorokin falsified records and defrauded financial institutions and Manhattan celebrities into believing she had a fortune of $67 million (60 million euros) overseas that could cover her high-end clothing and lavish hotel stays.

Among other lies, she claimed her father — a former trucker who runs a heating-and-cooling business — was a diplomat or an oil baron.

Her ruse included an application for a $22 million loan to fund a private arts club, complete with exhibitions, installations and pop-up shops, prosecutors said. She was denied that loan but persuaded one bank to lend her $100,000 that she failed to repay.

In all, prosecutors accused her of stealing some $275,000.

Sorokin, who became known as the "Soho Grifter," was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison after a trial that drew international media attention. She was released from prison in February.

In a recent interview with the BBC, she suggested her audacious fraud had paid off, noting she is writing a book and working on several other projects.

“I am trying to turn the attention I am getting into something positive,” she said.

Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak contributed to this report.