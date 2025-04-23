Falcons GM Fontenot says he was not surprised QB Kirk Cousins reported for offseason program

“I wouldn’t say a surprise,” Fontenot said. “This is a voluntary thing. Whether a player comes or doesn’t come we have a lot of good professionals who we know are going to take care of their bodies, including Kirk.”

Fontenot has said the team is comfortable in having Cousins, 36, remain with the team as the backup to starter Michael Penix Jr., the team's 2024 first-round pick. Coach Raheem Morris said the team is open to listening to trade offers.

At the NFL meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, this month, Morris said the Falcons “still feel very strongly about Kirk being our backup quarterback.”

Morris also acknowledged Cousins would like an opportunity to start, even if for another team.

“We won’t hold him back if opportunity presents itself,” Morris said. "He’s made it clear he’d like to be a starter.”

There has been speculation the Falcons could cut Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million contract last March that included $100 million guaranteed. Cousins led the Falcons to a 6-3 start last season but lost his job after struggling with interceptions.

Any team expecting Cousins to be released would be less likely to make a trade offer for the veteran. Cousins' presence at the first day of the offseason program supports the team's stance that he remains in the plans for the 2025 season and will not be released.

Fontenot refuted a report the Falcons were asking any team trading for Cousins to pick up $20 million of his remaining guaranteed salary.

“We haven’t put a number on it,” Fontenot said. “We wouldn’t share specific conversations, but to answer your question we wouldn’t put a specific number on it.”

The Falcons could have saved a $10 million roster bonus by releasing Cousins. Instead, he is guaranteed $27.5 million, plus the $10 million bonus, in 2025.

The Falcons were 1-2 with Penix as the starter for an 8-9 final record. They have only five picks in the NFL draft, including the No. 15 overall selection in Thursday night's first round.

Atlanta added depth at quarterback this week by signing Easton Stick, a fifth-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019. Stick played in only six games in six seasons.

Stick joins Emory Jones on the depth chart behind Penix and Cousins.

The Falcons could be interested in including Cousins in a draft-day trade as they look for pass rush help. They have the No. 46 overall pick in the second round and then one pick in the fourth round and two in the seventh.

“We’re going to do what’s best for this football team, whether that’s a trade or whatever it is,” Fontenot said when asked about his interest in trading Cousins.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl