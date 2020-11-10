Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

A U.K.-funded mine clearing program that started in 2009 is set to end three years ahead of schedule. With the completion of the program, no anti-personnel mines will remain on British soil.

“Our commitment to ridding the world of fatal land mines does not end with our territories being mine free.’’ said Wendy Morton, the U.K. minister responsible for the Falklands. “A further 36 million pounds ($47.6 million) of U.K. funding will allow demining projects across the world to continue, protecting innocent civilian lives.”