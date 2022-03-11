Famed Ernest Tubb Record Shop in Nashville up for sale

The owners of the Ernest Tubb Record Shop said in a statement on Friday they were heartbroken that the store, which has been in its current location on Broadway since 1951, will close in the spring. The building and store is owned by the Honky Tonk Circus, LLC and the David McCormick Company, Inc.

"Our goal has always been to protect, promote and preserve the great history of the record shop and building. That desire remains as strong today as ever," the owners said in a statement. “However, due to changes in circumstances out of our control, it’s now clear the best way forward is to sell the business and the real estate.”