Famed German architect Jahn killed in Illinois bike accident

Jahn, 81, was struck Saturday afternoon while riding north on a village street in Campton Hills, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) west of Chicago. Jahn failed to stop at a stop sign at an intersection and was struck by the two vehicles, headed in opposite directions, Campton Hills Police Chief Steven Miller said in a news release.

Jahn was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Authorities say the driver of one of the vehicles that struck Jahn was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.