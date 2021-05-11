Famed Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan dead at age 37

Georgia ended Hawaii’s hopes for an unblemished record, defeating the Warriors 41-10 in the Sugar Bowl.

He returned, in part, to pay back to a school and a coach that gave him a second chance, and he had no regrets.

“Hawaii has inspired me to do a lot of great things,” he told The Associated Press in 2007.

Brennan was drafted by Washington in the sixth round of the NFL draft in 2008, but he never played a regular season game in two seasons.

Brennan had been living at an addiction treatment center in Costa Mesa, California. His father said he took him to a hospital emergency room on Sunday because his son had been drinking. “I could tell he was not well and needed help,” Terry Brennan said.

But the detox facility was full, so without his family realizing it, Colt Brennan was released. He was unconscious when he was taken back to the hospital, where he later died, his father said.

He was surrounded by family members when he died.

"His sisters made sure he had the Bob Marley music going by his side," Terry Brennan said of the reggae his son was fond of from his time in Hawaii. “They had a lei around his chest.”

___

Associated Press journalist Mark Thiessen in Anchorage, Alaska, contributed to this report.