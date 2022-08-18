Famed Iran art museum closes to deal with insect infestation

Ebadreza Eslami Koulaei, the museum's manager, told Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency that experts were closely monitoring the works, because “when you see one insect, you should predict maybe there are more.”

“When works are taken out from their boxes to be brought to galleries, there is a possibility such incidents happen,” he said.

Many of the renowned contemporary Western works on display had been hidden in the museum vault for decades. Iran's Shiite clerics who came to power in 1979 packed away the art to avoid offending Islamic values and catering to Western sensibilities.

Iran's Western-backed shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and his wife, the former Empress Farah Pahlavi, had built the museum and acquired the multibillion-dollar collection during the oil boom of the late 1970s.

The sensational art — cubist, surrealist, impressionist, even pop art — has gradually resurfaced in recent years as cultural restrictions eased in the Islamic Republic.