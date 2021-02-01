Famed San Francisco private eye Palladino dies after attack

On Thursday, Palladino had just stepped outside his San Francisco home to try out a new camera when a car pulled up and a man jumped out to try and grab it from him, police and the detective’s stepson Nick Chapman told the San Francisco Chronicle.

As the suspect grabbed the camera, Palladino fell and hit his head on the pavement.

His camera held images of the suspects who have been arrested.

“He helped solve his own murder,” said Honowitz.