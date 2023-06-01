Families sue to block Idaho law barring gender-affirming care for minors

The legal challenges are also so recent that there's not a clear trend for outcomes. A court put enforcement of a Missouri policy on hold — and then officials terminated the rule entirely last month. Lawmakers there have separately passed a ban, though it has not been signed into law so far. Oklahoma has agreed not to enforce its ban while opponents seek to have it blocked.

In the Idaho case, the plaintiff families were not named. Both teens are receiving gender-affirming care. In the court filing, one of the families said the treatment has improved their daughter's life: She no longer has days when her gender dysphoria is so severe she feels she cannot get out of bed; she's happy to look into mirrors; her grades have improved and her mother said the girl was glowing as she prepared for her school's prom.

But debate over and passage of the ban took a toll, leading to depressive thoughts and telling her parents she feels the state where she's lived her whole life is telling her to leave — something the family is considering doing so she can continue her treatments.

Defendants in the lawsuit include Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador, a county prosecutor and members of the Idaho Code Commission. An email seeking comment was sent to Labrador's office, which would likely defend the law in court.