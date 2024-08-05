Families whose loved ones were left rotting in funeral home owed $950 million, judge rules

A judge ruled that the Colorado funeral home who allegedly stored 190 decaying bodies and sent must pay $950 million to the victims’ families

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JESSE BEDAYN – Associated Press
12 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado funeral home owners who allegedly stored 190 decaying bodies and sent grieving families fake ashes were ordered by a judge to pay $950 million to the victims' relatives in a civil case, the attorney announced Monday.

The judgement is unlikely to be paid out since the owners have been in financial trouble for years, making it largely symbolic. The owners of Return to Nature Funeral Home, Jon and Carie Hallford, did not acknowledge the civil case or show up to hearings, said the attorney representing families, Andrew Swan.

The Hallfords, who own Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado Springs, about an hour south of Denver, face criminal charges in separate cases.

Jon Hallford is being represented by the public defenders office, which does not comment on cases. Carie Hallford's attorney, Michael Stuzynski, was not immediately available for comment.

