Family: Black students in Washington upset by school project

“We take all complaints very seriously and are committed to investigating them fully,” the district said. “There are conflicting reports regarding this incident.”

“Once the third-party investigation is completed, we look forward to coming back to share the outcomes,” the district said.

On May 3, the twins said their fifth-period social studies teacher took out a box of raw cotton and told the class they were going to see who could clean cotton the fastest.

“The teacher kept saying, ‘We don’t need slaves anymore,’ ” one of the girls said. “That really hurt because it felt like she was saying there was a time when slavery was OK.”

The twins have been out of school since the cotton lesson and do not feel comfortable going back until the incident is addressed, their mother said.

In addition to asking that Skidmore be removed, the family wants the social studies teacher and other school administrators who failed to act promptly to face discipline.

They are also asking for a public apology from Spokane Public Schools and for anti-racism training to be implemented districtwide.