Family, friends mourn British journalist killed in Brazil

Phillips wrote about Brazil for 15 years, first covering the oil industry for Platts, later freelancing for The Washington Post and The New York Times and then regularly contributing to The Guardian. He was versatile, but gravitated toward features about the environment as it became his passion.

After living in Rio for several years, the couple had moved to the northeastern city of Salvador, closer to Sampaio’s family, where Phillips taught English to students from poor communities. They were also in the process of adopting two children.

“As we remember Dom as a loving, fun and cool big brother,” said Sian, “we are sad he was denied the chance to share these qualities as a father for the next generation.”

Alessandra Sampaio arrives for the funeral of her husband British journalist Dom Phillips at the Parque da Colina cemetery in Niteroi, Brazil, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Family and friends paid their final respects to Phillips who was killed in the Amazon region along with the Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Alessandra Sampaio, center, arrives for the funeral of her husband British journalist Dom Phillips at the Parque da Colina cemetery in Niteroi, Brazil, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Family and friends paid their final respects to Phillips who was killed in the Amazon region along with the Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Relatives arrive for the funeral of British journalist Dom Phillips at the Parque da Colina cemetery in Niteroi, Brazil, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Family and friends paid their final respects to Phillips who was killed in the Amazon region along with the Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Alessandra Sampaio, right, arrives for the funeral of her husband British journalist Dom Phillips at the Parque da Colina cemetery, Niteroi, Brazil, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Family and friends paid their final respects to Phillips who was killed in the Amazon region along with the Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Alessandra Sampaio, right, cries as she arrives for the funeral of her husband British journalist Dom Phillips at the Parque da Colina cemetery, Niteroi, Brazil, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Family and friends paid their final respects to Phillips who was killed in the Amazon region along with the Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Relatives mourn as Alessandra Sampaio, center, embraces her sister-in-law Sian Phillips after speaking to the media during the funeral of her husband British journalist Dom Phillips at the Parque da Colina cemetery in Niteroi, Brazil, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Family and friends paid their final respects to Phillips who was killed in the Amazon region along with the Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Relatives mourn as Alessandra Sampaio, second left, embraces her sister-in-law Sian Phillips after speaking to the media during the funeral of her husband British journalist Dom Phillips at the Parque da Colina cemetery in Niteroi, Brazil, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Family and friends paid their final respects to Phillips who was killed in the Amazon region along with the Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)