Family: Keyontae Johnson's collapse unrelated to COVID-19

Johnson crumpled face-first to the floor at Florida State on Dec. 12 as the teams came out of a timeout. Teammates, coaches, opponents and fans watched in shock as the Southeastern Conference's preseason player of the year became a trauma patient.

He spent two nights in a hospital before being airlifted back to Gainesville with his mother by his side. His recovery was a slow process. He was able to follow simple commands. He started breathing on his own. He chatted with friends and teammates via FaceTime.

He made his first public comment on Dec. 18, thanking everyone for their prayers and support. He was released four days later, 10 days after his collapse and in time to spend Christmas with his family and then be on hand for Florida’s first practice following a two-week hiatus.

Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 late last summer. The coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle. At its most severe, myocarditis can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and has been a documented cause of death for young, otherwise healthy athletes.

The SEC mandates protocols, including rigorous heart testing, before players can be cleared to return to play following positive COVID-19 tests.

Florida also administers heart screenings to all incoming athletes and re-checks athletes’ hearts heading into their third and fifth years. Johnson was entering his third season, so he would have had a heart ultrasound (echocardiogram) and heart tracing (EKG) before he arrived on campus this summer and again after testing positive for COVID-19.

