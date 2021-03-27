Family of man held in Lebanon builds support for hostages

The goal of the Amer Fakhoury Foundation is to be a support network for people like their dad and their families, “just to amplify their voice, share their story with as many people as we can, and help them financially,” Zoya Fakhoury, one of his four daughters, told The Associated Press in an interview Saturday.

The daughters returned from a visit Thursday to Washington, where they met with State Department officials and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who had worked with New Hampshire Democrat Jeanne Shaheen on a bill to ban visas and freeze assets of Lebanese officials involved in Fakhoury’s detention.