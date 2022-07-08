Family of man hurt in police van seeks civil rights charges

Hundreds of protesters led by Crump, members of Cox's family and the local NAACP staged a march Friday evening in New Haven to the city's police headquarters. With many carrying signs and banners with Cox's face and the hashtag #Justice4RandyCox, the crowd chanted slogans like "Randy Cox's life matters," “protect Black people” and “no justice, no peace."

Using a bullhorn, Crump and others yelled to the marchers: "If I say my neck is broke." In unison, they responded: "Don't take it as a joke.”

The city announced a series of police reforms Thursday stemming from the case. The reforms include eliminating the use of police vans for most prisoner transports and using marked police vehicles instead. They also require officers to immediately call for an ambulance to respond to their location if the prisoner requests or appears to need medical aid.

Cox's family said they appreciate the gesture but want more to be done.

“Why do you need a policy that says if someone needs help for you to give them help?” Latoya Boomer, Cox's sister, said. “That should never have to be a policy. That should be in your own brain already.”

Five members of the New Haven Police Department who were involved in the transport remain on leave while the episode is investigated.

“I — slash we — want them fired and arrested, and I'm going to keep saying it until it happens,” Boomer said.

Combined Shape Caption Latoya Boomer, center, sister of Randy Cox, speaks outside a courthouse in New Haven, Conn., Friday, July 8, 2022. The family of Randy Cox asked federal authorities Friday to file civil rights charges against the officers involved when Cox, who was being transported in a police van without seatbelts, was paralyzed when the van braked suddenly. (Ben Lambert/New Haven Register via AP) Credit: Ben Lambert

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this image taken from police surveillance video provided by New Haven Police, Richard Cox slides down the back of a police van while being transported after being detained by New Haven Police, on June 19, 2022, in New Haven, Conn. Officials in New Haven announced prisoner transport and detention reforms Thursday, July 7, 2022, in response to a police van driver braking suddenly while transporting Cox in the back of the van, sending him flying head-first into a metal wall of the vehicle and paralyzing him. (New Haven Police via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this image taken from police body camera video provided by New Haven Police, Richard Cox, center, is placed in a wheelchair after being pulled from the back of a police van after being detained by New Haven Police on June 19, 2022, in New Haven, Conn. Officials in New Haven announced prisoner transport and detention reforms Thursday, July 7, 2022, in response to a police van driver braking suddenly while transporting Cox in the back of the van, sending him flying head-first into a metal wall of the vehicle and paralyzing him. (New Haven Police via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited