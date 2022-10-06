Family of victim in 'Serial' case asks court to halt case

Young Lee, the brother of victim Hae Min Lee, asked the Maryland Court of Special Appeals in a six-page motion filed late last month to suspend further proceedings, including an Oct. 18 deadline by which prosecutors must decide whether to drop the charges against Syed or retry him for the killing. He contends that the family was not given enough notice about a court hearing last month over whether Syed's conviction should be overturned.

“The Lee family is not seeking, through this motion or through the appeal, to impact Mr. Syed’s release from custody,” said the family’s attorney, Steve Kelly. “If the wrong person has been behind bars for 23 years, the Lee family and the rest of the world want to understand what new evidence has led to that conclusion.”