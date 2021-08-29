Family: Taliban kills Afghan folk singer in restive province

“He was innocent, a singer who only was entertaining people,” his son said. “They shot him in the head on the farm.”

His son said he wanted justice and that a local Taliban council promised to punish his father's killer.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the AP that the insurgents would investigate the incident, but had no other details on the killing.

Andarabi played the ghichak, a bowed lute, and sang traditional songs about his birthplace, his people and Afghanistan as a whole. A video online showed him at one performance, sitting on a rug with the mountains of home surrounding him as he sang.

“There is no country in the world like my homeland, a proud nation,” he sang. “Our beautiful valley, our great-grandparents' homeland."

Karima Bennoune, the United Nations special rapporteur on cultural rights, wrote on Twitter that she had “grave concern” over Andarabi's killing.

“We call on governments to demand the Taliban respect the #humanrights of #artists,” she wrote.

Agnes Callamard, the secretary-general of Amnesty International, similarly decried the killing.

“There is mounting evidence that the Taliban of 2021 is the same as the intolerant, violent, repressive Taliban of 2001," she wrote on Twitter. “20 years later. Nothing has changed on that front.”

Akhgar reported from Istanbul, Gambrell from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Caption Members of the British armed forces 16 Air Assault Brigade disembark a flight from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton, in Oxfordshire, England, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Military planes carrying British troops and diplomats from Kabul landed at a U.K. air base after the U.K.’s two-week evacuation operation ended. The U.K. ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, was among those who arrived Sunday at RAF Brize Norton northwest of London, hours after the government announced that all British personnel had left Kabul. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Brady Credit: Jonathan Brady

Caption Members of the British armed forces 16 Air Assault Brigade walk to the air terminal after disembarking a plane from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton, in Oxfordshire, England, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Military planes carrying British troops and diplomats from Kabul landed at a U.K. air base after the U.K.’s two-week evacuation operation ended. The U.K. ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, was among those who arrived Sunday at RAF Brize Norton northwest of London, hours after the government announced that all British personnel had left Kabul. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Brady Credit: Jonathan Brady

Caption Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. The Panjshir Valley is the last region not under Taliban control following their stunning blitz across Afghanistan. Local fighters held off the Soviets in the 1980s and the Taliban a decade later under the leadership of Ahmad Shah Massoud, a guerrilla fighter who attained near-mythic status before he was killed in a suicide bombing in 2001. (AP Photo/Jalaluddin Sekandar) Credit: Jalaluddin Sekandar Credit: Jalaluddin Sekandar

Caption Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. The Panjshir Valley is the last region not under Taliban control following their stunning blitz across Afghanistan. Local fighters held off the Soviets in the 1980s and the Taliban a decade later under the leadership of Ahmad Shah Massoud, a guerrilla fighter who attained near-mythic status before he was killed in a suicide bombing in 2001. (AP Photo/Jalaluddin Sekandar) Credit: Jalaluddin Sekandar Credit: Jalaluddin Sekandar

Caption In this satellite photo taken by Planet Labs Inc., the military side of Kabul's international airport is seen as a military flight taxing on the tarmac Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Taliban forces sealed off Kabul's airport Saturday to most Afghans hoping for evacuation, as the U.S. and its allies were ending a chaotic airlift that will end their troops' two decades in Afghanistan. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP) Credit: Planet Labs Inc. Credit: Planet Labs Inc.