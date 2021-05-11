Family to see more footage of North Carolina deputy shooting

"Because we’re continuing to be as transparent as we can under state law, we will be allowing the family members identified in the judge’s order to view the specified videos much sooner than the judge’s deadline requires," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Friday.

Judge Jeffery Foster ruled that the family will be able to view less than 20 minutes of the nearly two hours of video that was recorded.

“The portions of the videos withheld are found to not contain images of the deceased, and thus are not appropriate for disclosure at this time,” Foster wrote in his ruling.

Foster has said that he would not publicly release the footage because it could jeopardize the ongoing investigation into Brown’s death or threaten the safety of people seen in the footage.

Foster said the video must remain out of public view for at least 30 days, but he would consider releasing it after that point if investigations are complete.

Family members have so far only been allowed to view a 20-second clip from a single body camera. They say it shows Brown was trying to drive away when he was shot.

Brown’s shooting has drawn national attention to the small, majority Black city in the state’s rural northeastern corner. And many city residents — as well as nationally prominent civil rights leaders and attorneys — are demanding full release of the footage.

Andrew Brown Jr.'s son Jha'rod Ferebee, speaks during the funeral for his father Brown Jr., Monday, May 3, 2021 at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C. Brown was fatally shot by Pasquotank County Sheriff deputies trying to serve a search warrant. Attorney Ben Crump, is seen at right. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

File-This May 3, 2021, file photo shows Rev. Al Sharpton speaking during the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C. Pastors and denominational leaders rallied in Elizabeth City, N. C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021, to call for greater transparency in the investigation into the death of a Black man who was fatally shot in his car by sheriff’s deputies. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Andrew Brown Jr.'s sons Kahlil Ferebee, left, and Jha'rod Ferebee release doves following the funeral of Andrew Brown Jr. at the Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C. Monday, May 3, 2021. Brown was shot and killed by Pasqoutank County Sheriff deputies in April. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP) Credit: Travis Long Credit: Travis Long