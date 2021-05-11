Lawyers: Black man didn't drive into deputies who shot him

Brown was outside his house in Elizabeth City when he was shot on April 21. Deputies were serving a drug-related search warrant at the time.

District Attorney Andrew Womble said during a court hearing that Brown’s car made “contact” with law enforcement officers twice before the shooting began.

Judge Jeffery Foster ruled that the family can view less than 20 minutes of the nearly two hours of video that was recorded.

Foster has said that he would not publicly release the recordings, because doing so could jeopardize the ongoing investigation into Brown’s death or threaten the safety of people they show. Foster said the video must remain out of public view for at least 30 days, but he would consider releasing it after that point if investigations are complete.

Brown’s shooting has drawn national attention to the small, majority Black city in the state’s rural northeastern corner. And many city residents — as well as nationally prominent civil rights leaders and attorneys — are demanding the public release of the complete recordings.

