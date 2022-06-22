Fanatics founder Michael Rubin selling stake in 76ers

Rubin, worth an estimated $8 billion according to Forbes, said on social media posts he was "s hifting from part-owner " of the teams run by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and "back to life-long fan."

Rubin was part of the ownership group when it purchased the 76ers in 2011 for $290 million. But as Fanatics has grown, and expanded into sports betting, and other business ventures have taken off, Rubin decided it was time to sell his estimated 10% stake in HBSE.