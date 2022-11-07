BreakingNews
UD investigating ‘potential’ threat, 1 in custody
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Fans line up in Houston for parade celebrating Astros' win

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Fans have been lining up in downtown Houston for a parade to celebrate the Astros’ World Series win over the weekend

HOUSTON (AP) — Fans were lining up in downtown Houston on Monday for a parade to celebrate the Astros' World Series win over the weekend.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to “arrive early, wear Astros' colors, be loud and celebrate safely.” The parade starts at noon.

Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons on Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6.

The city said in a news release that the downtown parade after the Astros' 2017 win brought in about 1 million people, and organizers expect about that many people at Monday's parade.

Saturday's win gave the Astros' 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager, the last three in Houston.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

In Other News
1
French cardinal says he abused 14-year-old girl 35 years ago
2
Biden, Trump make final appeals ahead of crucial midterms
3
Number of wrong ballots cast in Nashville now more than 430
4
Live updates | Climate Summit
5
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top