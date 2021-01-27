Far-right influencer charged in 2016 Clinton voter scheme

Douglas Mackey was arrested in Florida, where he was to appear in court later Wednesday in a federal case filed in New York City. There was no immediate information on whether he had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

A criminal complaint says that the 31-year-old Mackey — known on the internet as “Ricky Vaughn” — conspired in late 2016 to use Twitter and other social media to try to trick Clinton supporters to vote via text instead of casting an actual ballot.