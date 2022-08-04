Far-right mayor wins GOP primary for Nashville US House seat

Smiley would be the state’s first Black nominee for governor. Martin, a political newcomer, said he was spurred to run by Lee’s hands-off response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee will have a strong advantage in November in a state that has not elected a Democrat to statewide office since 2006. He defeated a Democratic opponent by 21 percentage points in 2018.

In the congressional race, Ogles scored Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s endorsement and overcame a fundraising advantage from his top opponents, former Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and retired Tennessee National Guard Brig. Gen. Kurt Winstead. He also benefited the most from third-party groups, which ran TV ads touting his opposition to COVID-19 mandates and dragging down his opponents as insufficiently conservative.

Ogles described the GOP primary as “establishment versus the conservative wing of the party,” saying voters were getting a “true conservative” in his nomination. He didn't shy from inflammatory comments during his victory speech, calling for the impeachment of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as treason charges against the Department of Homeland Security secretary over the administration's handling of immigration issues.

Campbell, who was unopposed in her Democratic primary, said the race was “symbolic of the crossroads” the country finds itself at.

“One where we move forward together, protecting working families, our freedoms, and future — or one where extreme politicians turn us backward, controlling our lives and ruling for the wealthy few,” she said before the GOP primary was called for Ogles.

Redrawn congressional districts helped put Tennessee among the states where Republicans hope to flip a seat in a push to reclaim control of the U.S. House. Tennessee held the only statewide elections in the nation Thursday.

In the other two Nashville-area districts, the Republican incumbents didn't have primary opponents. The new maps weight their districts in their favor.

In the new 6th District, which includes more of the city, Republican U.S. Rep. John Rose brings a huge fundraising edge into a general election against Democrat Randal Cooper, who defeated a primary opponent. Over in the new 7th District, Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Green ran unopposed and will face Democrat Odessa Kelly, who also didn't face an opponent.

But at least in Nashville, anyone who turned on a TV was more likely to see ads for a Republican running for the 5th Congressional District than a candidate for anything else.

The election marked the first time voters get a say over a seat that had been subject to months of Republican political brokering.

Political infighting over the carefully crafted district — it meanders through six counties — led the state Republican Party to boot three candidates off the ballot, including Trump's pick, former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus. One of the booted candidates, video producer Robby Starbuck, was attempting a write-in campaign.

Gov. Lee, meanwhile, is the first to avoid a primary challenge since Democratic Gov. Ned McWherter in 1990, said Tennessee legislative historian Eddie Weeks.

Weeks said he could not find an African American nominee for governor, Democrat or Republican, in state history. Yet, he noted that in 1876, William Yardley, an African American Knoxville official later elected to the county court, ran as an independent when the Republican Party declined to nominate a candidate for governor. Democratic Gov. James Davis Porter won reelection that year.

Tennessee had a Black Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate as recently as 2020.

Combined Shape Caption Andy Ogles, front right, speaks to supporters at his election night celebration at the Residence Inn Franklin Berry Farms, Thursday, Aug 4, 2022, in Franklin, Tenn. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Alan Poizner Credit: Alan Poizner Combined Shape Caption Andy Ogles, front right, speaks to supporters at his election night celebration at the Residence Inn Franklin Berry Farms, Thursday, Aug 4, 2022, in Franklin, Tenn. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Alan Poizner Credit: Alan Poizner

Combined Shape Caption Andy Ogles, center, speaks to supporters at his election night celebration at the Residence Inn Franklin Berry Farms, Thursday, Aug 4, 2022, in Franklin, Tenn. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Alan Poizner Credit: Alan Poizner Combined Shape Caption Andy Ogles, center, speaks to supporters at his election night celebration at the Residence Inn Franklin Berry Farms, Thursday, Aug 4, 2022, in Franklin, Tenn. (Alan Poizner/The Tennessean via AP) Credit: Alan Poizner Credit: Alan Poizner

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Memphis City Council member JB Smiley Jr. announces his bid for governor of Tennessee in Memphis, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2021. Smiley is one of three Democrats running for Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee's job. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP) Credit: Patrick Lantrip Credit: Patrick Lantrip Combined Shape Caption FILE - Memphis City Council member JB Smiley Jr. announces his bid for governor of Tennessee in Memphis, Tenn., Sept. 8, 2021. Smiley is one of three Democrats running for Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee's job. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP) Credit: Patrick Lantrip Credit: Patrick Lantrip

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Dr. Jason Martin listens to a question during an interview July 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Martin, a critical care physician from Nashville, is one of three Democrats running for Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee's job. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey Combined Shape Caption FILE - Dr. Jason Martin listens to a question during an interview July 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Martin, a critical care physician from Nashville, is one of three Democrats running for Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee's job. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Campaign signs are posted outside a polling location on the first day of early voting July 15, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. GOP lawmakers redistricted the left-leaning city early this year, splitting its one seat into three to help Republicans gain a seat. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise, File) Credit: Jonathan Mattise Credit: Jonathan Mattise Combined Shape Caption FILE - Campaign signs are posted outside a polling location on the first day of early voting July 15, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. GOP lawmakers redistricted the left-leaning city early this year, splitting its one seat into three to help Republicans gain a seat. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise, File) Credit: Jonathan Mattise Credit: Jonathan Mattise

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Campaign signs are posted outside a polling location on the first day of early voting on July 15, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. GOP lawmakers redistricted the left-leaning city early this year, splitting its one seat into three to help Republicans gain a seat. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise, File) Credit: Jonathan Mattise Credit: Jonathan Mattise Combined Shape Caption FILE - Campaign signs are posted outside a polling location on the first day of early voting on July 15, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. GOP lawmakers redistricted the left-leaning city early this year, splitting its one seat into three to help Republicans gain a seat. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise, File) Credit: Jonathan Mattise Credit: Jonathan Mattise