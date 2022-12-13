Far-right murderer takes 2 prison guards hostage in Germany

In 2020, while he was still on trial, Balliet tried to escape from another prison. He climbed over a 3.40-meter-tall (11-feet-tall) fence during a yard exercise and spent five minutes looking for ways out of the prison complex before guards caught him, German news agency dpa reported.

After Monday's incident, Balliet was placed in a special security room where he is under constant surveillance, and he may soon be transferred to another high-security prison, said Franziska Wiedinger, Saxony-Anhalt's state minister for justice.

Balliet attacked the synagogue in Halle on Yom Kippur, Judaism's holiest day, in 2019. He was armed with multiple firearms and explosives. When he didn't succeed in entering the building, he killed a passer-by and a man inside a nearby kebab store.

The attack was one of the most violent and overtly antisemitic acts in postwar German history. Balliet was sentenced to life in prison in 2020.