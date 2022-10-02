Farm vehicle packed with people overturns in India; 26 dead

It is the second incident in the last three days when a tractor carrying people overturned, killing at least 12 people.

Uttar Pradesh’s top elected official Yogi Adityanath discouraged the use of farm tractors for passenger transport.

“A tractor-trolley should be used for agricultural work and to transfer goods, not to ferry people," he said in a statement.

India has some of the highest road death rates in the world, with hundreds of thousands of people killed and injured annually. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

