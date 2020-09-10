Farmers, troops skirmish over water in northern Mexico

Mexico has fallen behind in the amount of water it must send north from its dams under a 1944 treaty, and time is running out to make up the shortfall by the Oct. 24 deadline.

López Obrador again suggested Wednesday that the tensions are being stirred up by opposition politicians.

Last week, he suggested he might ask the United Nations to audit Mexico’s water payments to the U.S.

In late July, demonstrators in Chihuahua burned several government vehicles, blocked railway tracks and set afire a government office and highway tollbooths to protest the release of water from local dams to pay the U.S.