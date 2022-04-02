Fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier dies at age 78

By 2018, his reputation was heavily damaged after The Boston Globe reported accusations of sexual misconduct by 50 models. He denied any wrongdoing but Vogue and other publications cut him off. He was among a number of photographers accused amid the #MeToo movement.

The lensman didn't just work in the fashion industry. He shot Janet Jackson's topless cover for Rolling Stone in 1993, her breasts covered by the hands of then-boyfriend Rene Elizondo. He trained his lens on Madonna in an iconic 1990 image of the star in a bejeweled bustier and again in leather, a cigarette dangling from her lips, during her “Justify My Love” days. And he captured Britney Spears over and over again.

His work with Diana as the first non-British photographer hired took him to a new level. The French Ministry of Culture named Demarchelier an officier dans l’ordre des arts et des lettres in 2007, the same year that he received the CFDA Founder’s Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert.

Demarchelier began shooting as a teen in Le Havre, Normandy. He moved to New York in his early 30s, working on ad campaigns. His career exploded in the U.S. as his reputation spread. He shot for major designers like Tommy Hilfiger and Vera Wang, and he worked for beauty companies and non-luxury brands like H&M.

Social media condolences flooded in when word of his death spread. Supermodel Amber Valletta posted: “He is fashion history and legendary photography. We will miss him.”

Demarchelier is survived by his wife, Mia, sons Gustaf, Arthur and Victor, and three grandchildren.

Caption Patrick Demarchelier appears at the Saint Laurent Spring-Summer 2016 ready-to-wear fashion collection, presented during the Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 5, 2015. Demarchelier, the French-born photographer known for his high fashion images of top models and celebrities, including Princess Diana, has died at age 78. (AP Photo/Zacharie Scheurer, File) Credit: Zacharie Scheurer