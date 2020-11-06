'I cry every day': Virus hits French nursing homes anew

France has reported 12,079 virus-related deaths in nursing homes overall; many other nursing home residents died after being transferred to hospitals. They make up a large proportion of the 39,037 total reported deaths in France, among the world's highest tolls.

France is currently under a new partial lockdown as overall virus hospitalizations and deaths have risen sharply in recent weeks, but nursing homes are allowed to stay open if they take precautions. Many still allow visitors to see family members through plexiglass dividers or at a large distance.

Deliry’s care home has said it periodically suspends family visits and re-confines some residents as new cases emerge, then allows them back with distancing and disinfection requirements when the risk subsides. But for residents and their relatives, the unpredictability is deeply frustrating.

“At least there is television (in the room), or I would be banging my head against the wall,” Deliry, who is partially disabled after a stroke, told The Associated Press.

Meanwhile care home staff are under increasing strain. Bourguignon said medical students would be called in to reinforce nursing home personnel, and told workers, “Hang in there. Yes, the second wave is here, and there will be enormous work to take on, and there will be difficult situations.”

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak

Medical personnel of a nursing home listening to French Health Minister Olivier Veran in Clamart, south of Paris, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Virus pressure is mounting at French nursing homes, where more than 400 people with the virus have died in the past week. Some residents are again being confined to their rooms and cut off from their families. (Martin Bureau/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Martin Bureau Credit: Martin Bureau

Women wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus sit at the Tuileries garden in Paris, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. The French government is supplying quick virus tests to nursing homes around the country, amid sharply rising numbers of virus infections and deaths in care homes in recent weeks. The Louvre in the background. (AP Photos/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus holds baguettes as she walks past a closed shop in Paris, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. The French government is supplying quick virus tests to nursing homes around the country, amid sharply rising numbers of virus infections and deaths in care homes in recent weeks. (AP Photos/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Women wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walks at the rue Rivoli in Paris, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. The French government is supplying quick virus tests to nursing homes around the country, amid sharply rising numbers of virus infections and deaths in care homes in recent weeks. (AP Photos/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler