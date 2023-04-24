Fatal beating of psychiatrist in Italy sparks reforms outcry

Over the last months, the health ministry already began work on how to reform mental health care procedures, Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said in a written statement. "We must work so what happened to Barbara Capovani doesn't happen again,'' Schillaci said.

Under a 1978 law, Italy closed down psychiatric hospitals and made all psychiatric treatment voluntary, with very few exceptions. Critics say the legislation envisioned a network of neighborhood public health facilities to deliver mental health care, but that never fully developed.

According to police, citing surveillance video footage, the alleged attacker waited for the doctor to leave the hospital, but when he didn't see her, returned the next day. When she left and was leaning down to unlock her bicycle to ride home, the man beat her head bloody, inflicting fatal injuries.

Health ministry officials thanked her family for allowing her organs to be donated. Colleagues at the Pisa hospital described Capovani, the mother of three children, as very open, sweet, serious and willing take on new patients.

Among incidents in the last year or so was a machete attack on a doctor leaving a Milan area hospital; a psychiatrist in the northern city of Mantua who was beaten with a stick after she deemed a woman didn't need hospital admission; and a doctor at a Naples area hospital who was kicked and punched by relatives of a patient demanding a medical certificate.