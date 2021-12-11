dayton-daily-news logo
Father: Padres star Fernando Tatís Jr. is fine after a fall

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. suffered scrapes on a knee and his hands in a fall in the Dominican Republic, but is doing fine

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. suffered scrapes on a knee and his hands in a fall in the Dominican Republic, but is doing fine, his father said Saturday.

“He is fine, in perfect condition,″ said the Padres star’s father, former Major League infielder Fernando Tatís.

“They treated him here, it’s not a big deal, just a fall, he scraped his knee and hands a little,″ said the elder Tatís, adding that reports that his son had fallen off a motorcycle were false.

He said the incident occurred last Sunday in San Pedro de Macorís province in the eastern part of the Dominican Republic.

Tatís Jr. just completed a season in which he finished third in the National League MVP voting. He led the NL with 42 homers in 130 games, batting .282, 97 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. His season also included two trips to the injured list with left shoulder issues.

Earlier in the year, he signed a $330 million, 14-year contract with the Padres.

